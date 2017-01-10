The Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge Will Get You in a Zen State of Mind

Beautifully sculpted into a slope of the earth, right in South Africa’s incredible Kruger National Park, the all-inclusive Earth Lodge, at the Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve, will give a new meaning to the word unforgettable, as the exceptional wildlife encounters here, the blissful accommodations and serene views, and the world class service as well will surely be stuck in your head for all of eternity.

This is one of the most environmentally sensitive lodges in all of Africa, a stunning hideaway that was specially designed to complement its breathtaking natural surroundings in the best way possible. As soon as you will arrive here, a sense of calm will take over your spirit, with your luxurious suite having no trouble in maintaining your Zen-like state of mind.

With only 13 amazing suites on offer, each of them including a private plunge pool, an en-suite glass fronted bathroom and butler service, the Earth Lodge is more than just a luxurious destination. And when you’ll get to experience an adventurous day in the African wilderness here, you’ll surely realize why.

The daily routine at this spectacular lodge consists of a trip aboard your very own Land Rover, following a narrow track through the bushveld, where you’ll get to observe the “Big Five” – leopards, lions, buffaloes, rhinos, and elephants – in their pristine environment, for up to three hours.

When it’s time to head back, the Amani Spa will get you completely relaxed, while the outdoor boma or the beautiful dining area will make sure you’ll have a memorable dining experience.

