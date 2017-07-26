The Royal Livingstone is Simply… Breathtaking!

Proudly sitting just a few steps away from the Zambezi River, The Royal Livingstone is a hotel like nothing you’ve ever seen, promising guests jaw dropping views of the mighty Victoria Falls, among many other enjoyable things. The minute you arrive here you will feel like taking a step back in time, as 17 charming, colonial-style, thatched-roof buildings await for you along the banks of the river, amidst a scenic and comfortable atmosphere.

This extraordinary retreat can be found within Zambia’s incredible Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, a World Heritage Site that could be best enjoyed with a ride high above in a helicopter, while the beauty of the Zambezi River is right at your fingertips, so to speak, with whitewater rafting always on offer. Sure, having an elephant take you through the wilderness might be ten times more enjoyable.

The lodgings we speak of are nestled amongst indigenous trees and plants, although they display luxurious furnishings, complemented by crisp white linens, African-influenced decor elements, Victorian-style baths, and large comfortable beds. The lovely verandas will get you in the perfect mood to read or contemplate the universe’s existence, and once you get hungry there’s a wonderful a la carte restaurant on-site offering specialties you’ll only find in Africa.

That seems a tad adventurous for me, so I’ll just stick with the classic options. Either way, it’s safe to assume that anyone staying at the Royal Livingstone will be leaving with a smile on their faces and an unforgettable experience.