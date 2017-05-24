The Romain Jerome Tourbillon Pokemon is a One-off Wonder

Like it or not, this eye catching watch will surely help you make a statement wherever you go. The Romain Jerome Tourbillon Pokemon is part of a limited series of.. just one piece, which surely turns this beauty into an instant collectible. Showing off a black PVD-coated stainless steel 48 mm case, this stunning watch seems to have been designed by a very passionate child – one with incredible attention to detail and the technical skills of a genius.

Featuring double sapphire crystals and the ability to dive as deep as 50 meters, this new Romain Jerome creation has taken us all by surprise. Movement is provided by the impressive Swiss automatic Romain Jerome caliber RJ400-TS, which consists of 27 jewels, with 28,800 vph and a 60 hours worth of power reserve.

By now we’re sure you’ve already noticed Pikachu and many other popular Pokemon characters on the incredible dial of this watch, that’s probably meant to get you really excited and bring back some awesome memories. Did it work? These colorful characters look like they’re almost alive, hand-filled with enamel to add a magical touch to the blacked out case of this new Romain Jerome wonder.

At the end of the day, this extraordinary Pokemon watch comes with a black alligator leather strap with yellow and blue stitches and a black PVD-coated folding clasp. But we think you need to be a massive Pokemon fan, not to mention wealthy, if you’d like to pay $200,000 for this stunning piece. Are you that kind of guy?

