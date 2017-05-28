The Rolls-Royce Umbrella Keeps You Dry and Stylish

If it’s raining and you don’t have an umbrella when you go outside, you’re about to get wet, no matter how rich you are. But the brilliant designers from Rolls-Royce have even thought about this problem and came up with probably the world’s most stylish umbrella, a bespoke rain shield that’s hidden in a special compartment, right into the doors of their cars. Now that’s what we call attention to detail!

Rolls-Royce calls these umbrellas a “landmark” feature of their luxurious car line-up and they’re so proud of them that they’ve even dedicated an entire room to eight artistically placed umbrellas, furling themselves by stages, until the last one slots right into its dedicated slot, into the door of a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Engineered to perfection and made out of carbon fiber, these luxurious Rolls-Royce umbrellas are here to put those good old rain-shields in your closet to shame. They’re stylish and easy to use and if you love walking in the rain, it can’t get any better than this.

But before you dream about getting a Rolls-Royce Umbrella, you should know it costs a cool $700, although it might be a better idea to get the Rolls-Royce car first, with the umbrella included. Wouldn’t you agree?

