The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is Ready to Take over the Seas

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company probably needs no introduction, as it’s providing many nights of incredible accommodations, world-class service and the ultimate comforts to thousands of travelers from all over the world, every single day. But Ritz-Carlton also plans to take over the seas as well in the near future, and after announcing its entry in the world of luxury yachting and amazing cruises, the famous company has recently become the first luxury hotel brand to offer bespoke yacht experiences.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will be the brand’s own superyacht line-up, benefiting from the expertise of maritime experts Douglas Prothero and Lars Clasen, with the first of three lavish cruising yachts, scheduled to be ready by the fourth quarter of 2019. Passengers will have the chance to cruise a wide variety of destinations depending on the season, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

The custom-built cruise ship will be able to accommodate up to 298 guests within 149 lavish suites, complete with balconies, while two 138 square-meter lavish duplex penthouse suites are all set to make anyone’s trip unforgettable. The Ritz-Carlton yachts will also feature an on board restaurant imagined by Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg, as well as a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa, and a Panorama Lounge and wine bar, so there are many things that will keep you entertained on board.

Furthermore, it is also worth mentioning that the yacht will offer one-of-a-kind curated destination journeys through collaborations with local chefs, musicians, and artists, blending in multiple enjoyable experiences into one overwhelming package. Reservations for the first Ritz-Carlton cruises will open in May 2018, although some lucky few may also want to charter the ships The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has to offer.