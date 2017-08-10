The Ritz Carlton Macau Offers a Bulgari-Themed High Tea

Fashion and high tea have always gone well together, although just a few people realize it. Who said that a few centuries ago, during the Victorian era, people were all about sophisticated conversation and new visions on life and the universe in general? Those naive stories are for the history books and children’s fairy tales.

The truth of the matter is that men would often meet for a tea to show off their riches and conquests, while ladies loved nothing more than to show off their latest and most outrageous outfits. Over a delicious cup of tea, of course. Elegance, luxury and creativity together, thanks to a delicious drink with health benefits.

Bulgari must have imagined all that when the famous brand has decided to join forces with The Ritz Carlton, Macau and host a fabulous afternoon tea.

The Edible Fashion Campaign at Galaxy Macau promises a series of elegant tea offerings and shopping opportunities to connoisseurs, and it’s probably the perfect reason to enjoy a cup of tea, inspired by the vast culture and history of Rome.

To complete this amazing experience with gastronomical delights, The Ritz Carlton Macau will lay out for you savory choices such as Tomato Polenta, Honey with Vanilla, Marinated Beets with Crab Meat Salad and Iberico Ham, and many other goodies.

Guests who join the experience will also receive a fanciful Roman map, specially created by Finnish visual artist Lotta Nieminen for Bulgari. Do you still believe this is all about the conversation?

[luxurylaunches]