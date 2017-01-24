The Right Flavor: Parmigiani’s Bugatti Aerolithe Performance Titanium

A few years ago, back in 2014, Parmigiani Fleurier teamed up with Bugatti for the very first time, to imagine a beautiful automotive-inspired timepiece, called Bugatti Aerolithe. The super-exclusive watch, a beautifully looking flyback chronograph, aimed at the watch collectors who love cars and sports in general, has now received a new version, that might be even more exciting.

The new model has been called Parmigiani Bugatti Aerolithe Performance Titanium and it was apparently created using special techniques only achievable through the use of laser technology – that should be enough to get you curious, right?

The diamond-shaped dial, with a classy textured pattern in which the ends of the diamonds are polished and sandblasted, works on keeping our focus on the exclusive watch, and if you take a closer look you’ll also notice that the subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock have tiny angular satin grain finishes as well.

The 41 mm case comes on a black calfskin leather strap and houses the same in-house automatic Parmigiani Calibre PF 335 movement, which means 28,800vph and a 50-hour power reserve, with 311 components and 68 jewels keeping track of time. You will need to pay $22,900 in order to experience the Parmigiani Bugatti Aerolithe Performance Titanium firsthand.

