Time Flies with the Richard Mille RM 50-03 McLaren F1

Although we feel somewhat disappointed by Formula 1 races nowadays, the RM 50-03 McLaren F1 wants to get us back in the F1 spirit in the most beautiful way possible. Resulting from a unique collaboration between Richard Mille and McLaren-Honda, this eye catching watch aims to focus our attention on the fast-paced universe of Formula 1 drivers.

The luxury Swiss watch manufacturer has designed what can only be described as a racing machine on the wrist, celebrating a decade of collaboration with the famous car manufacturer and now its F1 team. But before we get into any details, did you know that this high-end timepiece is the world’s lightest tourbillon split-seconds chronograph?

The Richard Mille RM 50-03 McLaren F1 weighs only 38 grams, strap included, thanks to the use of highly technical materials – titanium and TPT Carbon, as well as Graph TPT for the case. Produced in collaboration with the famed Formula 1 constructor, the new Richard Mille caliber is a technical masterpiece in itself, offering off-the-chart mechanical performance.

And we’re sure no one can deny that the overall aesthetics of this piece are futuristic, bold and inspired by the world of Formula 1 racing. We’re sad to report that there’s no price tag to talk about but rest assured such jewels come at a steep price.

