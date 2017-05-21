The Rezvani Beast Alpha is More Affordable Than Predicted

Premiered at the LA Auto Show last year, the breathtaking Rezvani Beast Alpha was initially predicted to cost a cool $200,000, but apparently the basic version of this beauty will be way more affordable than expected. This unique sports car is set to cost you at least $95,000, which is definitely a lot more reasonable in our books – there’s no clue regarding the price drop, but it’s nothing but good news.

Rumored to be powered by a Honda-sourced supercharged 2.4-liter engine, this sports car will now benefit from a Rezvani/Cosworth supercharged 2.5-liter unit, capable of developing 400 ponies. This means a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) time of just 3.5 seconds and one of the coolest cars around.

Whether or not Rezvani has made any other changes to this beauty is unknown at this time. Aesthetically, we are still more than impressed, thanks to its ravishing SideWinder doors, aggressive exterior, and stylish cabin featuring black leather and Alcantara.

The standard Beast Alpha might start from $95,000, but we’re sure everyone would love to own the Rezvani Beast Alpha X. Starting off at $159,000 and powered by an upgraded version of the 2.5-liter engine, the X model brags about 525 hp and some serious thrills. I know which one I’d prefer, and it’s OK; daydreaming is fun and comes with no budget limitations.

