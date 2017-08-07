The Resort at Port Ludlow Will Make You Forget It’s Monday

Have you ever considered visiting the state of Washington? Of course you have, and there’s more than one reason to do so, apart from that quick stop to Seattle. Allow us to tease your senses a little bit with a charming waterfront retreat, surrounded by natural beauty and boasting stunning views of the majestic Olympic mountain range.

This is the Resort at Port Ludlow, a place where you will forget about your daily life, and outdoor adventures, cooking classes, afternoon tea, water sports, and world-class golf will keep you relaxed and smiling at all time.

Inspired by New England’s historic summer homes, the accommodations at The Resort at Port Ludlow are bed and breakfast style, with 35 beautiful rooms and two luxurious suites on offer, that include fireplaces, comfy couches, jetted tubs, and big bathrooms; this is the place to be – especially on a Monday.

And just when you think those relaxing surrounds could not be better, you find out about the 18-hole championship golf course, the 300-slip marina with water craft rentals, or the resort’s award-winning Fireside Restaurant. This spectacular location promises to offer you a unique dining experience, with all kinds of delicacies and a menu that changes daily, with regional ingredients that are in-season.

Popular with local and international travelers alike, The Resort at Port Ludlow will make it easy for you to remember the leisurely meals, the outdoor activities or the overall atmosphere here for many years to come. If not, you are welcomed to return as soon as possible. For now, forget about all else and start packing.