The Refreshed Ducati Hypermotard 939 is Ready to Hit the Streets

This is the brand new, 2018 Ducati Hypermotard 939, a fresh take on the unmistakable motorcycle, showing off a different color scheme and the same eye-catching design, with a few minor updates. Displaying a lovely Star White Silk color setup, the Hypermotard 939 can’t hide away the Ducati red frame and wheels, that will surely help you stand out of a crowd.

The Hypermotard range packs a 937 cc Testastretta 11-degree engine, developing 110 hp and 95 Nm of torque, that is Euro 4 emission regulations compliant – proving once more that fun doesn’t necessarily need to be eco-friendly.

On the safety side, standard equipment includes the Ducati Safety Pack, which offers a three-level ABS, eight-level Ducati Traction Control, and three Riding Modes prepared to handle any and all riding conditions. The Hypermotard 939 also rides on a Kayaba upside-down 43 mm fork with 170 mm of travel, and a Sachs shock with adjustable damping, that gives 150 mm of wheel travel.

Add in the Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires, and you realize this Ducati will take you to the end of the world and back; no questions asked. The top of the range Ducati Hypermotard 939 SP features a fully adjustable Ohlins upside-down 50 mm fork with 185 mm of travel, and that’s the one everyone recommends. Forget all about price tags and insurance, just think about the thrills you could be enjoying on this Ducati!