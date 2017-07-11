The Porsche 911 GT3 Speaker Will Get You Dancing Pretty Fast

The Porsche 911 GT3 is one of our favorite supercars of all time – pure, thrilling and incredibly powerful, this thing is the perfect example of brilliant German engineering. With a beastly sound coming from its engine and exhaust, and performances to match, the 911 GT3 is the ultimate track-toy, but today we get to look at it from a completely different angle.

You see, Porsche Design decided to use the tailpipe covers from their ravishing 911 GT3 vehicles to design their all-new Bluetooth 911 GT3 Speaker. I’m sure it’s not what you were expecting to see from Porsche, but it’s definitely a welcomed surprise, right? It’s all about the power of sound..

Bragging about a 10-meter range and an impressive 60-watt system output, this shiny speaker features Bluetooth 4.0 and apt-X technology, which means deep bass and precise tones that deliver the utmost audio quality. You are more than welcomed to pair it with almost any smart device, enjoy up to 24 hours of wireless sound, and conveniently control this cool Porsche device with the help of your voice.

A stereo and a party mode are also part of the package, and regardless of your choice, the awesome sounds will match its cool looks – at least that’s what it probably feels like until you actually climb inside a Porsche 911 GT3. That’s when your life, as you know it, changes!