The Phoenician Might be The Perfect Place To Celebrate Love

Proudly sitting right at the base of the Camelback Mountain, in Scottsdale, Arizona, this spectacular Luxury Collection resort promises limitless pleasures and unforgettable memories in a unique setting, brightened by the rich colors and textures of the American Southwest.

The Phoenician resort offers 643 fantastic accommodations, all of them with private patios or balconies, and a seductive array of amenities, with modern luxuries, premium linens and amazing artworks trying to make your days here unforgettable. Add in the 27-hole championship golf course, the tennis garden, eight lovely restaurants and nine shimmering pools and you get a vision of perfection.

Heading for the hotel’s marvelous spa seems like the most obvious solution to forget all about your worries. The Centre for Well-Being is the place to keep in mind, offering massage therapy, body treatments, a full service salon and a stunning fitness center, while the small ones are more than welcomed to enjoy a good time at the Funicians Kids Club.

119 luxury casitas rest along the edge of the resort’s tropical Necklace lake, making your choice a little bit difficult, but either way, you’re in for a treat. Il Terrazo, J&G Steakhouse, Relish Burger Bistro, along with five other restaurants and lounges are waiting to impress you with all kinds of delicacies, and if you want, poolside, golf course and in-room dining are also available. Nothing but good news!

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus