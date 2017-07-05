The perfect Techno Bike: Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk

Does anyone still remember Kraftwerk and their incredible impact on the music scene? Well, at least some of us still do, and in honor of the famous German band, whose legacy will shape electronic for many years to come, Canyon Bikes has teamed up with Kraftwerk to create the Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk bicycle.

Unveiled just a few days ago, this thing might just be the most techno bike ever produced, showing off a pioneering look that seems to resemble the individual sounds the band was well known for. Printed on the bicycle is a geometric pattern inspired by Kraftwerk founder Ralf Hütter’s own design, with reflective strips cut-to-measure and then hand-laid onto this superb bike.

The Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk blends state of the art technology, incredible attention to detail, imagination, and electronic vibes into an eye catching package that will surely turn a lot of heads on the streets. Based around a grand tour-winning frameset, combined with SRAM’s wireless eTap groupset, and the all-conquering 303 Firecrest wheels from Zipp, this bicycle seems almost too good to be true; and it’s definitely way too amazing to ride it.

Absolute technical precision is essential, whether we’re talking about making music or redefining an industry, and Canyon’s hand-finished design is all about a bold vision and the will to make it happen. Now, how about some futuristic sounds as we admire this project?