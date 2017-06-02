The One-Off Rolls-Royce Sweptail is a Vision of Perfection

What you’re looking at right now is a one-off commissioned jewel introduced by Rolls-Royce a few days ago at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este at Lake Como. The Rolls-Royce Sweptail is based on the same platform as the outgoing Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, although it displays unique interior and exterior lines that will seduce each and every single one of us.

According to the British marque, the design of this unique vehicle was inspired by vintage models wearing the Spirit of Ecstasy and luxury yachts. Naval influences can be easily noticed on the window tapers, off from the roof to above the tailgate, with the curved elements in the rear fascia adding to a completely new vibe to this ravishing car.

The front-end looks a bit more restrained, thanks to a plethora of bespoke parts, such a new headlights, and a redesigned bumper that will surely make a statement from afar.

Even though we don’t have too many photos of the interior yet, the cabin is probably the place where most of us would even want to live, with the transformed interior now displaying new Macassar Ebony and Paldao wood, as well as a special leather trim finished off in Moccassin and Dark Spice. You might also notice that the rear seats have been replaced by a wonderful wooden mid-shelf with blue lighting.

According to the chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce, Torsten Muller, this unique vehicle proves Rolls-Royce is at the pinnacle of coachbuilding – something that becomes painfully obvious in the gallery below. The British luxury car maker is listening carefully to its most special customers and they might start producing completely exclusive coachbuilt masterpieces in the near future, for the right price of course.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus