The one-off Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Off-Centered Cuprite

Jaquet Droz knows the value of helping others, that’s why the famous Swiss watchmaker has decided to get involved for the 7th year in a row in the world’s most important charity watch auction, Only Watch. On Saturday, November 11th, Jaquet Droz will show up with an exceptional version of its Grande Seconde Off-Centered timepiece, in an effort to raise money for the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Called the Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Off-Centered Cuprite, this one-off timepiece displays a striking red dial composed of cuprous oxide and a minor ore of copper, which reminds us of Mars and its inhospitable environment. Those who believe in crystal potency, and their ability to heal, will most likely feel a boost in vital life force the second they get a glimpse of this alluring watch.

The unique mineral dial required a lot of delicacy and expertise, two attributes for which Jaquet Droz is well known. You might have noticed that the watch features the two counters made off-center, adding an original, dynamic touch to the mesmerizing red canvas.

A polished 43 mm-wide red gold case is home to the aforementioned dial and an impressive movement; the latter comes with a 68 hours power reserve, and it’s partially revealed through the sapphire crystal case-back, trying to hypnotize everyone in the room at Only Watch to sign a huge check. Finishing off this jewel is a smooth, black alligator strap.

So, what would you be willing to spend on this one-of-a-kind piece?