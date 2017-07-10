The Oberoi, Lombok is the Perfect Place to Forget About Mondays

Surrounding its privileged guests with lush tropical foliage, a warm breeze, and breathtaking amenities, The Oberoi, Lombok proudly sits just a few steps away from the island’s spectacular Medana Beach. Imagine going to sleep after a romantic walk on this blissful beach, and then waking up with the sound of the waves crashing into the golden sand right next to you. The serene views of the sea are obviously a welcomed bonus, and this is how a normal day might look like at this magical resort.

The Oberoi, Lombok is probably the perfect Indonesian hideaway, away from the throngs of tourists you might see in Bali or Jakarta, yet close enough to all the action and fun in Lombok. Enchanting accommodations and nothing but the highest standards of excellence and service will await for you here, as this stunning retreat promises an unforgettable experience to anyone who comes here.

The Oberoi, Lombok has 50 superb villas and pavilions to offer, each of them set amidst a beautiful tropical beachfront garden. Everything you will see around you here has been built with local materials, from the thatched roofs to the charming pink limestone walls, which form a unique atmosphere, blending a traditional style with modern amenities in the best of ways.

Moving on to something even more important, you should know that the The Oberoi, Lombok offers snorkeling, scuba-diving, windsurfing, and many other exciting amenities on location or around. But the spectacular views, the gorgeous spa and the impressive fitness center will suffice for now since I’m not feeling all that active this Monday. Drinks are on me!