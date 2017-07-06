The Oak Bay Beach Hotel Awaits for you in Victoria, Canada

Looking like an oasis of luxury and sophistication, the majestic Oak Bay Beach Hotel has been standing sentry on the lovely waterfront of Victoria, British Columbia’s beautiful capital city, for over eighty years. An iconic spot in the city, this high-end retreat believes that the best things in life are timeless, and plans to impress you with a magical mix of elegance, class and warmth, while a touch of history and modern amenities will create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that will be stuck in your mind forever.

If you ask us, Victoria is one of Canada’s most charming cities, with a gorgeous architecture and a unique spirit, that’s perfectly complemented by this stunning hotel, established in the early 20th century. As the years went by, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel has been constantly reinvented and refurbished, taking this overwhelming location well into the 21st century.

True to its Manor House style roots, this hotel offers exactly 100 guest accommodations, ranging from exquisite rooms, to boutique suites, one-bedroom suites, and lavish penthouse suites, each of theme extremely spacious and alluring. Regardless of your choice or preferences, every single accommodation comes with at least one working fireplace, ocean or residential views, and spa inspired bathrooms.

While you’re in British Columbia, you should totally explore Canada’s superb West Coast: whale watching, boating, and hiking – these are just a few of the exciting outdoor adventures you could try out here. But the hotel’s spectacular seaside spa, The Snug Pub, Kate’s Café, The Dining Room, or Theatre will also try their best to keep your spirits up and make the best of this trip.

