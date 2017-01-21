The new Wally 93 Racer Looks Like A Real Treat

Wally 93 is a new incredible cruiser-racer, benefiting from the most advanced composite technology yet, and specially designed for someone who’s already a keen racing yachtsman. As you can see from these photos, this vessel is stunning, to say the least, but apart from its good looks, this yacht is also set to stand out of a crowd thanks to its amazing performances.

This new custom superyacht from Wally is still under construction, but when it’s going to be completed, it will offer a super reduced displacement and increased rigidity. The building materials include high modulus unidirectional carbon fiber, and CNC female carbon fiber, with the launch of this beauty being set for the summer of 2018, eaxctly at the 2018 Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup.

The Wally 93 Racer also introduces a new deck style, covering the central social cockpit and the coaming, and featuring plenty of living areas. The salon for instance, will offer even more privacy than standard layouts, with the owner’s area benefiting from the same privilege.

Everything is performance-oriented at this vessel, and even the weights were centered amidships in order to minimize pitching. The perfect mix between a high-performance cruising yacht and a competitive racer, this lovely superyacht was optimized for use during light to medium conditions.

It will sail with up to 16 knots of wind, and easily exceed the true wind speed. Everything else is to be ignored, especially once you climb aboard.

