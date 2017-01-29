The new Vertu Constellation Might be The Next Best Thing

The renowned British luxury mobile phone manufacturer Vertu has recently taken the wraps off of its newest luxury Android smartphone. Called Vertu Constellation, this new high-performance smartphone combines powerful technology with global connectivity and dual-SIM capability, not to mention a fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

The Vertu Constellation also packs a 5.5″ 2560×1440 AMOLED display and it’s covered by sapphire crystal in order to keep looking stylish for a long time. A 12-megapixel camera with 1.55 micro pixels and support for 4K video, panoramas, and more, is always on call to capture your precious moments. Also included with the Constellation are dual SIM slots, a Vertu first, as well as global Wi-Fi access to the iPass network.

Exceptional acoustic performance can be experienced by audiophiles thanks to Dolby® Digital Plus virtual surround sound processing and front-facing stereo speakers. Furthermore, calls will benefit from uplink noise cancelling and HD Voice support, as well as from Silent Circle securing the Constellation’s communications.

And the impressive technical figures this device is bragging about are also worth a mention – a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, NFC, a 3220mAh battery, USB Type-C, and wireless charging. By the way, the Constellation runs a customized version of Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. What else could you dream about?

As expected, this new Vertu offering also includes some luxury touches, featuring a leather case and a key cut from ruby that’ll give you quick access to Vertu’s Concierge and Lifestyle services. The Vertu Constellation will launch in mid-February, although no one knows how much exactly it will cost. It won’t be cheap, that’s for sure!

