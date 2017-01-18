The new Urwerk UR-T8 is a Real Timekeeping Marvel

If you don’t know this yet, the renowned avant-garde watchmaker Urwerk has unveiled its first timepiece exactly 20 years ago at Baselworld, and to mark this occasion (and anniversary) they came up with a very special watch, called Urwerk UR-T8, that comes with an interesting feature.

You see, this new Urwerk timepiece allows its case to be flipped, looking like a reversed watch that displays the titanium caseback facing up, while hiding and protecting the dial underneath. This means that people around will never get what they are looking at, although they will be drooling all over it for sure.

The unconventional Swiss watchmaker is calling this their first transformable watch, and so are we – maybe Optimus Prime is reading this as well, but we doubt it.

The Urwerk UR-T8 is also said to show off the brand’s most elaborate carousel configuration to date, and it’s certainly satisfying to see it applied in such a cool timepiece. The 60.23 mm case offers 3 ATM of water resistance, while housing Urwerk’s caliber UR 8.01, a mechanical, automatic winding movement – with 39 hours of power backup.

Looking like a bold and mechanically interesting timekeeping marvel, this watch is definitely the best way of celebrating such an innovative watchmaker. The Urwerk UR-T8 will be available in either a natural titanium or a black PVD-coated case, and limited to an initial run of 60 pieces, each of them priced at a cool 100,000, in CHF.

