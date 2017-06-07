The new Lalique de Lalique SEDUCTION Teases All our Senses

Lalique de Lalique Collectible Crystal Flacon “SEDUCTION” has just become the new ultimate luxury tease. Specially developed for 2018, this limited edition fragrance has been imagined by the skillful perfumer Sophie Grojsman and reminds us of Lalique’s numbered editions of Collector’s Crystal Flacons and the events they represent. Every single year Lalique unveils a new crystal flacon, designed to honor the grand works of Rene Lalique, in a ravishing package.

Initially dedicated to feminine perfumes, these prestigious Lalique de Lalique editions were subsequently joined by their male counterparts in 1997, with the scents getting even more alluring as the years went by. Modernity and the most exquisite techniques of the brand’s master craftsmen blend in to display the glass makers’ chance to excel in creating and finishing curves.

Lalique de Lalique SEDUCTION Crystal Edition 2018 teases with a feminine aroma, thanks to a sophisticated fruity, yet musky composition, that will help you make a statement wherever you go. Delicate roses, pear juices and iris or blackberry, are beautifully mixed with jasmine and clove blossoms, together with white musk, vanilla and Mysore sandalwood to all tease your senses and make every second of breathing an effort worth while.

Available in 100 ml flacons in a concentration of pure perfume, the Lalique de Lalique SEDUCTION Crystal Edition 2018 is set to be super exclusive from the get go. For example, there’s no clue about pricing info yet; such details are only available upon request.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus