The new Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti Scritto

Hublot’s partnership with LVMH brand Berluti has continued this year with a new gorgeous timepiece, meant to seduce both the fans of the Swiss luxury watchmaker and those who admire the stylish creations of the Paris-based menswear label.

Dubbed as the Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti Scritto, this new exquisite timepiece was inspired by the success of last year’s Classic Fusion Berluti watch, coming with distinctive patinated leathers for the straps and incredible details that add to an overwhelming aesthetic effect.

Available in two wonderful versions, one in 18k King Gold with a brown leather strap and the other one in black ceramic with a black leather strap, these bespoke watches also benefit from a 45 mm case, capable of handling 50-meter deep waters.

The unique hues of the leather are actually the result of a special tanning technique used by Berluti for their elegant products, while the Hublot logo and hour markers have been beautifully embossed onto a charming leather dial as well. Powering the watch is the impressive HUB1143 self-winding chronograph movement, which means 4Hz and a very decent power reserve of 42 hours, but that’s not all you will get for your money.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti Scritto watches will also come in a large presentation box, lined with Berluti’s special Venezia leather and completed with wax and brushes for keeping the straps in pristine condition. Hublot’s 18k King Gold Berluti Scritto will be limited to only 250 pieces, priced at $36,700 each, while the black ceramic version will also come in a limited-run of 250 units, set to cost $16,700.

