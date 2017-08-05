The new Bulgari Serpenti Secret is a Treat for our Eyes

Few people know this, but the Bulgari Serpenti was once the favorite watch of Elizabeth Taylor, and it’s been mesmerizing many other people ever since. Combining jewelry and timekeeping in a breathtaking way, the Serpenti wraps around your wrist just like a live snake, going even up on your arm several times (in certain versions) and looking more like a glamorous bracelet, while the precious watch acts as a welcomed bonus.

The new Bulgari Serpenti Secret watch comes with a slightly different look, but it still has the same alluring design. Crafted from 18K gold and set with colorless diamonds, this blissful watch could easily distract even the great Cleopatra herself. Talk about mystical powers.

Crowned with a big sapphire cabochon, the serpent looks incredible, to say the least, although most people will be focusing on its emerald eyes that give it a totally mesmerizing look. Since it’s a secret watch, the dial is not instantly visible, thus adding to the attraction. The mouth of the serpent will reveal a gold honey comb texture, filled in with diamonds just like the bracelet, with two small hands that will help you tell the time.

At the end of the day, we don’t really know if we can find the right words to define this piece: is it a luxurious watch or a high-end bracelet? Let’s go with both and admire its beauty over and over.