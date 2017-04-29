The Most Expensive Pillow will set you back $57,500!

Life is always good in the land of people who can afford some of the world’s most expensive things, and a few of them will surely fancy this idea. Dutch physical therapist Thijs van der Hilst came up with a new outrageous way of spending your money, in the form of the world’s most expensive pillow. You probably never thought of that, right?

Well, Thijs started making custom pillows back in 2003 and he always dreamed about designing the perfect thing to rest your head on – this might be as good as it gets. The pillow before you costs a whopping $57,535 USD, which is more than a decent new car, but.. does it offer a good night’s sleep?

It seems there’s a perfectly good explanation for this ridiculously high price tag. Thijs van der Hilst, who’s also a neck specialist, designed this particular pillow using 3D scanning technology to determine the precise shape required and then molded it out of non-toxic Dutch memory foam.

Covered in hand-stitched Mulberry silk, Egyptian cotton, and 24-carat gold, this exquisite pillow also comes with a zipper that’s studded with four diamonds and a huge 22.5-carat sapphire. And while you’re on the road, a custom made Louis Vuitton case will keep your night companion safe and sound. This is one investment worth protecting, right? Dreaming big has never been easier!

