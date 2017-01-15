The Marvelous Mercedes-AMG GT C Receives an ‘Edition 50’ Sibling
After retouching the Mercedes-AMG GT family and introducing the all-new GT C Coupe, there’s a new beast in town – called ‘Edition 50’. Revealed at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Motor City, this special supercar will launch later this year, as part of a very special celebration: 50 years of Mercedes-AMG madness.
Powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, developing 550 hp and 681 Nm of torque, this beautiful thing will do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.6 seconds and max out at 197 mph (317 km/h).
The Edition 50 will show off various bespoke features, such as a special paint finish called Graphite Grey Magno, black chrome exterior highlights, trim strips in the grille’s air inlets, as well as cross-spoke AMG forged rims. There’s also an ‘Edition 50’ badge at the rear, marking this very special Mercedes-AMG.
On the inside, black and silver elements work alongside Nappa leather and a gray diamond-patterned contrast stitching to overwhelm the driver. And please note the black AMG Performance steering wheel, featuring Dinamica microfiber with gray stitching and ‘Edition’ lettering, that’s surely going to be a treat as well.
Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG will also offer the AMG Interior Night package as standard, which means black-finished door sill panels, paddle shifters, and the Exclusive Carbon Fiber Matte interior trim. Let’s not forget about the ‘GT Edition 50’ logo embossed in the headrests.