The Magical Solis Lough Eske Castle Welcomes you to Ireland

Gorgeous gray clouds and lush green trees provide the perfect backdrop for a magnificent Irish countryside estate, set to spoil all your senses once you decide to travel to northwest Ireland. Located on a secluded lakeside property, just outside Donegal Town, the charming Solis Lough Eske Castle looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale and it aims to be the ideal starting point for anyone who wants to discover Ireland’s rugged north west.

The wondrous place before you has been beautifully converted into a high-end hotel right now, but it still retains all its original charm and unique history, that makes you wonder about the numerous conflicts and battles that might have happened here way before any of us have been born.

Known as Donegal’s single five-star hotel, the wonderful Solis Lough Eske Castle is perfect for just about anyone and any occasion, from business and leisure travelers, to company retreats and unforgettable weddings. With 96 magnificent guest rooms on offer, this luxurious hotel is an escape like no other, while the nearby Donegal Town will prove to be an awesome surprise, with a history dating back to the 1400s.

Dining at the castle will be an enjoyable and decadent experience, while a visit to the hotel’s gorgeous Spa will offer you picture-perfect treatments and a taste of Irish hospitality. Don’t worry about bad weather here or the long journey to this remote slice of paradise that might make you want to stay home. Just live in the moment!