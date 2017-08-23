The Louis Moinet Singapore Edition Honors The City’s Skyline

A few weeks ago Singapore celebrated its 52nd National Day and the brilliant watchmakers from Louis Moinet have decided to join on the celebrations as well, designing a one-of-a-kind timepiece that pays an awesome homage to the city’s skyline, in monochrome detail.

Executed as an appliqué in solid gold, the skyline on the superb Louis Moinet Singapore Edition includes the city’s most important buildings and structures, including the high-end hotel towers and the lotus-shaped ArtScience Museum, as well as the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel and the Gardens by the Bay park.

The gold appliqué, available in either white or rose gold to match the case, has been set against a stunning black hobnail guilloche dial decorated with a crescent and five stars.

Based on the Louis Moinet Metropolis, the special Singapore Edition shows off the same 43.2 mm case that houses the LM31 automatic movement, which brags about a 48-hour power reserve. You could get a closer look at the inner workings of this watch through the display back, but you will surely appreciate its incredible dial even more, especially if you have good memories from Singapore.

Limited to 19 pieces in rose gold and 65 in steel, the Singapore Edition is the result of a three-way collaboration between Louis Moinet, the Singapore Watch Club, and Polish luxury goods purveyor Wealth Solutions. Priced at S$32,000 in steel and $71,000 in rose gold, this watch is available at the Singapore Watch Club. I guess we now have another reason to travel to Singapore.