The Lodge At Torrey Pines is all About Tranquility

If you love playing golf and you want to escape the busy city life, arriving at The Lodge at Torrey Pines might feel like knocking on the heaven’s door, without actually dying. Dramatic cliffs, an incredible golf course, crashing waves, and a spectacular lodge overlooking it all, will make anyone fall in love with this place the moment they arrive here, but there are many other things to do here, apart from the gentleman’s game.

This boutique La Jolla hotel will also impress you with a superb outdoor pool, or its wonderful spa and health club, while the on-site A.R. Valentien restaurant will take care of your dining experience in the most satisfying way possible. If you just want to relax a little bit, and enjoy a cool drink complemented by serene views of the California coastline, the hotel’s lovely terrace should be the next best thing in your mind.

You could also play a croquet game or enjoy a treasure hunt with your kids on the hotel’s beautiful grounds, and shopping is always a possible activity as well, on the charming streets of La Jolla. But a botanical treatment at the blissful Spa at Torrey Pines, and the fresh regional cuisine at the A. R. Valentien restaurant might be better choices at the end of the day.

The Lodge At Torrey Pines has 170 spacious and beautifully decorated accommodations to choose from, offering serene ocean or golf course views, with Craftsman-style furnishings and luxe amenities, that might make you want to stay indoors all day long – that’s not a bad thing in this case, right? Decisions, decisions!

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus