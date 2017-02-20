The Lodge At Kauri Cliffs Looks Dreamy All Year Round

Located on the blissful northern edge of New Zealand, the Lodge At Kauri Cliffs is definitely a place like no other – a magical retreat in a remote part of the world, offering guests the trip of a lifetime, with breathtaking views, incredible accommodations, excellent service and a wide range of on-site activities, that will surely prove to be unforgettable.

You’ll have an easy time relaxing here, as every single accommodation includes open fireplaces, king-size beds, modern luxuries, and private porches regardless of which one of the lodge’s 22 spectacular suites you will go for. Sure, such a unique location could not miss out on a spa, and here you could enjoy al fresco treatments while listening to a gurgling stream, surrounded by lush ferns.

If you think all that sounds impressive, you should really check out the wide range of activities available here. Game fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, and sailing are always on offer, but you could always go hunting for boar or pheasant. You don’t get to do that too often, right?

But whatever you do at this tranquil retreat, you just can’t ignore the Kauri Cliffs championship golf course; here, you may gaze upon the Pacific Ocean while going for that perfect game. We’re guessing you’re already packing your bags as we speak, and no one could blame you for that. Can we come?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus