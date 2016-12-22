The Limited Edition Patrón Alquimia Collection Looks Delicious

$1,000 will allow you to savor a limited edition collection of Patrón-infused chocolates, handcrafted by the renowned Michelin-starred chef and chocolatier Gabriel Kreuther. The result of a unique collaboration between Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolates and Patrón Tequila, the Patrón Alquimia Collection benefits from the seducing aroma of some of the world’s oldest and rarest tequilas.

Following an intricate, three-day process, that’s entirely done by hand, this rare assortment of 24 chocolates have been infused with expensive tequilas, including the Patrón en Lalique, that will surely tease your senses. If nothing else, this will be a delicious way of leaving a tough day at the office behind.

Kreuther, formerly of La Caravelle & Restaurant Jean-George Central Park, Atelier, and The Modern, is now the executive chef for Midtown’s Michelin-starred Gabriel Kreuther restaurant, so we’re guessing he’s more than qualified to create unique treats and charm each and every single one of us with them.

Marbled chocolate with salted caramel ganache of Patrón Extra Añejo 5 Años, or rich milk chocolate with smooth, tobacco-infused Gran Patrón Piedra ganache with hints of pasilla are just a taste of what’s to come. Also worth mentioning is that twenty percent of the proceeds from the Patrón Alquimia Collection will be donated to City Harvest. Enjoy!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus