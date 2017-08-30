The Limited Edition Amels 206 is a Treat for our Eyes

Following their recent success with two marvelous 60-metre Amels 199 yachts, called Event and Madame Kate, the renowned Dutch shipyard Amels has just unveiled a new 62.4-metre sailing wonder, dubbed as the Amels 206. Set to be produced in an extremely limited run, this sleek superyacht will surely get everyone’s attention, with its sporty shape, an extended swim platform in the back, and more room in the beach club than anyone would ever expect.

This new Amels vessel also offers direct interior access to the lower deck guest suites from the beach club, a lovely jacuzzi, and a wonderful enclosed sky lounge, where the next owners of this beauty and their lucky guests can enjoy spectacular views, an al fresco dining area, and a cinema.

The Amels 206 also packs a full-beam owner’s stateroom, promising generous views from its large circular windows, his and hers bathrooms and a pretty impressive dressing room. According to the Dutch shipyard, the future owners of this yacht will be also invited to customize a personal color scheme for their new luxury toy, in collaboration with exterior designer Tim Heywood.

You might even go crazy on the exterior and of course, the interior is also up for customization. This privilege will probably come at a high cost, especially since the shipyard has decided that this oceanic jewel will be part of a very limited series, but we don’t have any official price tags yet. That’s up for you to find out.