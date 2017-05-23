The Legendary Ritz Paris is More Incredible Than Ever!

Following a spectacular four-year, $200 million renovation, the storied Ritz hotel from Paris was reopened last year, looking like one of those rare and enjoyable treats that would make anyone’s life better. Proudly sitting in the famed Place Vendome and extremely close to some of Paris’ most amazing sights, like the Louvre, the Palais Garnier or Av. des Champs-Elysees, this luxurious hotel adds even more glamour to the City of Light.

Whether you’re at the Ritz for just a night or an entire month, you will surely fall in love with this magical place, that aims to offer the ultimate in luxury and opulence to impress even the most discerned of travelers, from some of the world’s wealthiest people, to royalties and celebrities.

Showing off legendary panache and style, the Ritz Paris offers 161 incredible rooms and suites, designed to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime hotel experience. From a superior or deluxe double room with a lovely view of Rue Cambon and nothing but the best in terms of amenities, to the Imperial Prestige suite that’s contained in a private residence and comes with its own private service, the Ritz has just the right accommodations for anyone.

This is Paris, after all, and everyone wants to have an unforgettable vacation here, right? That’s why the Ritz will gladly cater to your gastronomic experience with two extraordinary restaurants. La Table de L’Espadon (with two Michelin stars) and Les Jardins de L’Espadon (one Michelin star) are two of the finest restaurants on the planet, thanks to Executive Chef Nicolas Sale, who will impress you in the most delicious of ways. What are you waiting for?

