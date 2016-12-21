The Lamborghini Aventador S Will Take Your Breath Away

Believe it or not, it’s been almost 6 years since the Lamborghini Aventador has been unleashed into this world, and now the Italian supercar maker has planned to surprise us all with an early Christmas gift. The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S has been introduced right now, a new flagship featuring a more aggressive design, new driving dynamics, and a tweaked version of the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine.

The S version shows off various aesthetic enhancements, such as a more aggressive nose, witha longer front splitter, a sleek carbon fiber diffuser at the back, and rear wheel arches that seem to come from way back in the 1980s. All these visual updates work together to improve downforce, while an adjustable rear wing allows this new Lambo to deliver improved handling.

The engineers from Lamborghini managed to tweak the Aventador’s V12 engine, which now develops an astonishing 740 PS (730 HP) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque – thanks to the optimized Variable Valve Timing and Variable Intake System. Power is channeled to all four corners via the brand’s seven-speed transmission, while a new, lighter exhaust handles the hair rising soundtrack.

As a result, the Aventador S only needs 2.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) and it’s capable of reaching a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). Lamborghini has used the same carbon fiber monocoque in the Aventador S’ development, which allowed for four-wheel steering to be part of the offering. The updates list is quite extensive and favors an exciting day at the track, but we should also mention the specially developed set of Pirelli P Zero tires, which have been designed to optimize steering, traction, lane changes, and braking efficiency.

On the inside, the infotainment system now features Apple CarPlay, and there’s a new, customizable TFT digital dashboard. Furthermore, the Lamborghini telemetry system, with its ability to record lap times, track performance and trip data could be purchased as an option, and if you want even more from your supercar, Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program wiill allow anyone to go crazy.

Customer deliveries of the new Lamborghini Aventador S will begin next spring, with each unit starting off at $421,350 in the United States.





