The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is Here in all its Glory

Unleashed into the world just a few days before Christmas last year, the Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe dropped our jaws straight to the floor, and everyone was expecting some upgrades to this beast ever since. That day has finally arrived this week, as the Italian supercar maker has officially pulled the wraps off the new Aventador S Roadster, set to be premiered at this year’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster shows off the same visual and technical upgrades as its coupe sibling, although the lightweight and easily removable hardtop roof panels promise new levels of excitement, while you’re on the open road. These roof panels can be finished either in matte black carbon fiber or high gloss black carbon fiber, but if you want something even more special, Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program is always there to help.

Removing the fixed roof leads to a dry weight of just 1,625 kg (3,583 lbs), that’s complemented by a powerful 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, which is able to produce 740 PS (730 hp) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, thus allowing this Lamborghini to go from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 3 seconds, and accelerate all the way up to a breathtaking top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

But what might be equally interesting is the fact that the rear window could open or close at the touch of a button, allowing the engine’s roar to make its way right inside the cabin. The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster also adopts the four-wheel steering system, plus a new suspension geometry, recalibrated driving modes, and comes with an updated software in the ESC.

The wonderful blue shade you are daydreaming about right now is called Blue Aegir, although Lamborghini will gladly finish your own unit in any shade you might want. The cabin may be also equipped with one of several Alcantara and leather options, and even the roof panels can be covered in black Alcantara on the inside or remain matte black carbon.

Carbon ceramic brakes, 20 and 21-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, a TFT digital dashboard and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration are also part of the offering. The pricing varies depending on where you’re reading this from, but you should expect to pay at least $326,257 for this stunner.