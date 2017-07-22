The Jupiter Limo Tender Will Make You Hit the Waves

A special collaboration between AllSeas Design and H2 Design, the 11.2-meter Jupiter limo tender is a sleek and sporty vessel, that was specially designed to compliment her mother ship. Displaying a whisper gray hull that stands in contrast with its jet black windows, clear coat carbon rooftop and modern features, this cool thing could take me on an endless cruise and I would not get upset over that.

The custom built-tender also packs colored RGB lighting, for that special evening together with your friends or family, while a state of the art Raymarine control and navigational cockpit, with a light gray leather driving seat, will keep the crew excited, and a teak-covered foredeck will please the lucky owners of this tender and all their guests.

A comfortable seating area, with a cushioned leather bench, will make sure any trip will be an enjoyable one. Capable of accommodating up to 12 passengers, this small vessel promises privacy and comfort – its tinted windows, an electronically controlled tinted glass door and many other details will take care of that. On the inside, a spacious saloon, with sumptuous soft marine leather sofas, large panoramic windows, and a retractable rooftop easily remind you that this vessel is all about luxury and exclusivity.

An onboard entertainment system, including two TV screens and a top of the range sound system, mood lighting, and the spotlight lighting dotted with smaller RGB fiber optic lights and controlled via an iPad, will allow passengers to get the party going. Powered by twin Volvo D4 300-hp engines, Jupiter is able to reach top speeds of up to 40 knots and keep it comfortable and elegant at all times. I wonder what the mother ship looks like.

[superyachttimes]