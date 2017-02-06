The Joy Of Fashion: Guess Originals’ 1981 Anniversary Capsule

Founded by the Marciano brothers back in 1981, Guess has quickly become a symbol in the fashion world, and right now the renowned American label is celebrating 35 years of existance. As such, they’ve decided to launch a limited-edition capsule collection which honors the brand’s denim roots, that was simply called “Guess Originals – 1981 Anniversary Capsule”.

Some of you might remember that pre-washing techniques to get that faded-look denim played a major part in the quick success of the American brand, and this special capsule collection aims to remind us how the Marciano brothers have managed to transform unfashionable denim workwear into a timeless wardrobe essential.

1990s-styled pieces, with baggy cuts, fabrics, logos and patches are at the heart of this collection, with a modern vibe, and many different forms and cuts. High-waist baggy jeans, loose t-shirts, cozy jumpsuits, crop tops, bra tops, and sweatshirts will remind of the good old times, when sensuality and finesse went hand in hand to make lovers everywhere feel spoiled and special.

This gorgeous 35th-anniversary capsule collection was also an excuse for Guess to sign up and coming American model Hailey Baldwin to show up and shoot some drool-inducing photos for the brand. She stars alongside Stefano Sala for this campaign, which was shot by photographer Tatiana Gerusova at a denim washing plant in California.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus