The innovative Trimaran Baikal 36 SMT Will Take You Diving

It might sound odd at first glance, but Baikal Yachts’ new 36-metre superyacht concept was specially designed to cater to professional divers or diving enthusiasts from all over the world. The innovative Trimaran Baikal 36 SMT concept was developed by Sergey Gmyra in collaboration with Maksim Lodkin as a safe, comfortable and good-looking vessel, complemented by impressive performances and a unique layout.

Equipped with innovative technology, this striking vessel brags about extremely low fuel consumption, underway stabilizers and solar panels. The Baikal 36 SMT hosts all cabins on the same level, that’s why everyone could get to the water easily, and in case you might have any problems on board, a medical station and a technical cabin stand by.

All technical support amenities and compressors have been tucked away to allow for silent and enjoyable atmosphere on board. Speaking of which, this futuristic trimaran uses only electric motors at anchor, which reduces noise, while a pretty big battery bank charges from the solar panels and ensures the smooth operation of the electric motors and all 21-st century systems we are dependent on these days.

It is also worth mentioning that the Trimaran Baikal SMT 36 provides accommodation for a total of 20 guests, while a crew of 13 will cater to their needs within the relaxation area, library, bar, or the cockpit. Please note that the flybridge is home to plush sofas, a bar, and a grill, but the best feature of this yacht concept is surely its diving center, fitted with the state-of-the-art equipment and many other goodies. Would you like to give it a go?

