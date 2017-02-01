The Impressive Pentax KP DSLR Camera Takes On The Darkness

Here we have Pentax’s latest masterpiece, a weatherproof KP DSLR camera aimed at offering outdoor photographers a nightvision-like sensor for the most challenging conditions. Featuring an ISO range extending to an astonishing 819,200, this slim-body camera incorporates new features and controls optimized to deliver outstanding images.

The Pentax KP benefits from the brand’s impressive 24-megapixel CMOS sensor, which can shoot in extremely low-light conditions, with the super-sensitive ISO making this camera ideal for night photography. A vertical-tilt LCD monitor is also included in the package, providing vision and control for both high-and low-angle shooting. Ready to go to work?

An electronic shutter option in live-view enables high-speed shooting at up to 1 / 24,000-second, which enhances the camera’s shooting capabilities when using large aperture lenses. The compact body came to be as a result of a complete internal redesign, resulting in a comfortable and user-friendly product.

The DSLR’s rugged exterior is dustproof and weather-sealed, with this camera ready to perform in temperatures as low as 14 degrees F (-10 degrees C). The company’s first Pentax DSLR to offer a 5-axis shake reduction called ‘SR ii’, which compensates for shaking caused by horizontal and vertical shift, roll, as well as pitch and yaw, this camera also packs ‘pixel shift resolution’, a technology that enables the production color-accurate still-life subjects.

