The HP Z VR Backpack Might Be Every Gamer’s Dream

VR backpacks have been specially designed to help gamers dive into their virtual worlds and fully enjoy the experience, without the risk of hurting themselves in the process. But if you’re looking for an even more immersive digital experience you may now rejoice, as the HP Z VR Backpack is here to make your day a lot more exciting.

Showing off military-grade build quality and high-end internals, HP’s new Z VR packs a serious punch, including an Intel Core i7 vPro processor and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a NVIDIA Quadro P5200 graphics processor with 16 GB of RAM. But that’s not all it has to offer.

Made out of a hard-wearing mesh, designed to be comfortable for long periods of time, this 4.6 kg (10.25 lb) high-end computer benefits from hot-swappable batteries and offers support for not one, but two 4K displays. Better yet, it seems that this device allows professional users to run their Oculus Rift or HTC Vive without any lag.

There are also two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a Mini-DP 1.3 port, a combo audio jack and a power jack for the VR headset that might prove in handy, and you’ll also find two more USB 3.0 ports on the side of the unit, along with a 330 W AC power plug. This desirable mix between a tough exterior and powerful interior will get you spending $3,299 for the Z VR Backpack starting next month.