The Hautlence Vortex Gamma is a Wonderful Distraction

Hautlence is one of the very few watchmakers that always manage to surprise us, with every new timepiece they release. The latest example of their creativity and watchmaking excellence is called Hautlence Vortex Gamma, and it’s no surprise to find out that only 8 such incredible pieces will be ever produced.

The brilliant people at Hautlence aim to offer a unique technicolor experience with this bespoke timepiece, designing the watch to feature a new and exclusive vibrant case material that can take on any color or shade. This means that the Vortex Gamma promises a truly personalized setting for the HL2.0 in-house movement, proving to be the perfect choice for those of you who want to stand out a little.

Charged with ceramic nanotube particles, the HL Light Color inside this timepiece looks all cool, while being four times lighter than titanium. It’s machined to incredible precision, brushed, body tinted, polished and bead-blasted, and enables the high-end watchmaker to play with the entire Pantone color spectrum.

The Hautlence Vortex Gamma also comes with a 52mm case, featuring six three-dimensional sapphire crystals and offering 30 meters of water resistance, while the movement is provided by the Swiss automatic Hautlence in-house caliber HL2.0 with 92 jewels, 21,600 vph, and a power reserve of 40 hours.

The watch is paired by an exquisite black Louisiana alligator leather strap, that’s padded and rubberized, and features large square scales, with contrasting yellow or red stitching, and a titanium black DLC folding clasp. The cost for one of these colorful timekeeping marvels? Just 170,000 Swiss Francs.