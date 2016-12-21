The Grand Mark Prague Hotel Aims To Make A Difference

Located right in the heart of one of Europe’s most beautiful cities, just a few steps away from Prague’s incredible Old Town Square, the Grand Mark Prague offers luxurious apartment-style lodgings that will make you fall in love with this place almost instantly – actually, you could get used to staying at this high-end hotel, and that’s the whole point.

This gorgeous hotel is nestled in a charming 17th century residential palace, that will surprise you with its timeless elegance, that’s beautifully combined with modern elements and bespoke amenities throughout the hotel. From the elegant living rooms of your own suite here, to the hotel’s breathtaking roof deck with skyline views, the Grand Mark Prague will be one of the main highlights of your trip to this wonderful city.

From churches to palaces, many of the city’s legendary buildings are close by, and after you’re done discovering Prague, the hotel awaits you to enjoy a cocktail or an afternoon tea beneath the neo-Baroque vaulted ceilings of Two Steps Bar.

If you’re feeling a bit hungry, Le Grill is the place where you could enjoy fine Czech and European cuisine, within a superb setting, while the Garden restaurant offers the same delicacies in a more relaxed environment. There’s also a luxury spa we should mention, offering in-room Hot Lava Rock Massages or Honey and Sugar scrubs, among many other treatments, and the hotel’s fitness room, open 24 hours a day, will help you stay in shape every day.

