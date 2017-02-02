 The Gorgeous Eagle Spyder GT is Ready to Hit the Streets
Eagle Spyder GT

Announced during the 2016 London Classic Car Show, the Eagle Spyder GT has finally become a reality. Set to offer what the Speedster model wasn’t able to, the wonderful Spyder GT shows off a folding roof and allows the driver to fully experience one of the world’s most exclusive hand-built cars and its beautiful soundtrack.

But you probably won’t be thinking about the weather right now, after you find out how much this retro-looking jewel costs – £695,000, that is. Powered by an impressive 4.7-liter engine, good for about 330 hp (334 PS) and 340 lb-ft (461 Nm) of torque, the Spyder GT could sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in less than 5 seconds.

Eagle Spyder GT

Thanks to extensive weight-saving measures, such as a bespoke aluminum monocoque, an aluminum gearbox, engine block and magnesium components, the reborn 1960s icon will now be able to dominate the future. The bespoke cabin is hand-crafted as well, comprising plenty of exquisite leather and an incredible attention to detail – feel free to consider the hidden handbrake lever.

The Eagle Spyder GT represents the very best of what the company has to offer, with this sportscar delivering a unique sense of connection with the road, with incredible handling characteristics and overall enjoyable driving dynamics.

Eagle Spyder GT

