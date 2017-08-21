The Float Tea Set Aims to Redefine Chinese Tea Philosophy

There should be no doubt in your mind that the mesmerizing tea set before you is completely unique. Imagined by Ian Yen, the Float Tea Set is made of a minimalist teapot and matching teacups, designed with cast iron in mind, with this unconventional teapot featuring a full-moon-like handle and a straight pointing spout.

The various nuances that result while pouring and sipping tea with, thanks to the lovely ink tones and polished surfaces used for this set, will make tea lovers everywhere feel like they’re floating on a puffy white cloud, careless and relaxed. The Taiwanese artist also designed a V-shaped base for the Float tea set, that’s functional and somewhat reminiscent of the hidden streams within a valley.

Ancient Chinese philosophy considers that the shapeless transforming watery Dao is taken as something to ‘float on’ and ‘swim in’. Translated as ‘way’ or ‘principal’, Dao is a concept often described in terms of water. With a name hinting towards the magic and power of fluids, the Float Tea Set represents an original vision of oriental aesthetics that brings ancient philosophies and beliefs into the 21st century in a marvelous way.

Blending the old with the new, this wonderful tea set reminds us once again that there is more value to life than objects and money, while encouraging all of us to take better care of our health. Tea, anyone?