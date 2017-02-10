The ERA 80 Concept Will Rule The Seas Of The Future

Australian designer Ricky Smith has teamed up with Stuart Friezer Naval Architects to imagine this bold and futuristic superyacht concept. Called ERA 80, this innovative vessel shows off a unique shape and a high-performance hull developed together with the acclaimed Danish naval architecture firm.

Efficiency is the key element for this project, that’s set to be built entirely out of aluminum. Thanks to this ultra light construction, and also thanks to its unique shape, this vessel will be able to reach 25 knots with minimal propulsion. Of course, the top speed will be a lot higher than that, but a cruising speed of 25 knots, with minimal effort, would be amazing for a yacht of its size.

Guests may come aboard this beauty via tender on the aft swim platform, while a helicopter landing pad helps long-range visitors to make quite the entrance. ERA 80‘s interiors were apparently designed to feature four guest staterooms, while a VIP suite is connected straight to the spa and wellness center – yes, this vessel is imagined with these luxurious amenities too.

The future owner of this innovative superyacht may enjoy a private deck that leads out onto the aforementioned landing pad and a special outdoor entertainment space. The team behind thi projects works 24/7 at this vessel, aiming to velier this beauty as soon as possible to its new owner – for an incredible price, obviously.

