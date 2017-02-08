The Elite Supercar Key Is As Exclusive As They Come

The exclusive Elite Supercar Key is the world’s first and only luxury wrist-wear meant to help drivers control their very expensive toys. This special key is what British company Senturion has imagined, and it allows supercar owners to show off their supercars, on their wrist, in a very unique manner.

The statement piece can be synchronized with some of the world’s most incredible vehicles, such as Ferrari and Lamborghini supercars. But, be aware – only 7 editions of each model will be ever produced, which is why you should hurry up if you like what you see. Every bracelet is studded with over 200 diamonds and fused with rose gold and platinum, making the whole picture even more extraordinary.

Fully customized, each Limited Edition Key is made of genuine meteorite and has the ability to power up the engine once it’s synced. It takes more than 70 hours to create a single statement piece, with the world’s leading experts involved in every stage of the process.

If you don’t know this yet, Senturion is the world leader in the field of supercar synchronization, with the company offering bespoke customization options, including the opportunity to commission your own one-of-a-kind piece. Custom 1/1 pieces start at £150,000. How’s that for bragging rights?

