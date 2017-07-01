The Eco-Friendly Arcadia 85S Yacht Will Make Your Day

The acclaimed Italian shipyard Arcadia Yachts has recently taken the wraps off the new Arcadia 85S, a gorgeous vessel which represents the brand’s new vision for yachting. Keeping in line with their low-key, eco-friendly, and impeccably-crafted projects, this sleek yacht maximizes the on-board experience and offers over 1,000 square feet of living space, with a small winter garden, a 28-foot-long aft cockpit, an open-plan saloon with a cozy dining area and a superb sky deck included.

The 85S packs multiple upgrades over the original Arcadia 85, including 400 square feet of electric solar panels, automatic blinds on the side windows and skylights, and the latest generation of lithium batteries. The solar panels provide 3.5 kilowatts of power needed to run the house systems on board, including fridges, water pumps, lights, audio/video equipment and other electronics, while the yacht’s batteries recharge.

But the Arcadia 85S will probably gain a lot of attention thanks to its beautiful sky deck, which essentially adds a third deck with the push of a button. On the lower deck you will find four staterooms, including two twins and a VIP double at the bow, while the 345-square-feet master suite, with a gorgeous en-suite bathroom will make the owners of this beauty extremely happy they’ve decided to purchase it.

There are also quarters for a crew of four, and the yacht has a garage for a 14-foot tender and a two-person jet ski – sounds great, right? Powered by 730-hp MAN diesel engines, this eco-friendly vessel will reach a top speed of 18 knots, while 12 knots should suffice to allow the yacht to benefit from an 850 nautical miles range.

You could see all its features with your own eyes if you have the chance to visit the 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival later this year.