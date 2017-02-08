The E98 “Do It Now” is the Latest Beauty from Horizon Yachts

Built for an American customer who has previously owned a Horizon 76 motor yacht, the new E98 “Do It Now” shows off sleek exterior lines which remind us a little bit of the Horizon E88 yacht. The acclaimed shipyard has imagined a super efficient high performance hull for this yacht, designed for stability and seakeeping, and fully capable of exploring shallow waters.

Offered in both skylounge and open bridge verions, the new Horizon E98 motor yacht features various indoor and outdoor spaces, flexible interior configurations as well as numerous amenities. This particular vessel was built with an open bridge layout, featuring a lovely custom bar, with seating for five, as well a large dinette, while a few sunpads round out the variety of entertaining spaces.

Designed to suit the owner’s lifestyle and tastes, this Horizon E98 features elegant interiors, with each guest space boasting luxurious fabrics, neutral stones, and custom furnishings. The living areas and the large country kitchen forward are highlighted by hi-gloss Walnut finishes, while Walnut in a satin finish sets the tone for the en suite guest staterooms.

Equipped with twin CAT C32 engines, capable of 1,900 hp each, this spectacular yacht will easily reach 22.5 knots and cruise at 19 knots. Speeds of up to 10 knots offer a 1250nm range, while zero-speed stabilizers, bow and stern thrusters, and custom AV and navigation equipment, make for a comfortable and enjoyable experience onboard.

