The E-Iguana 29 Will Make Any Holiday Unforgettable

Unveiled just a few days ago by Iguana Yachts, the new E-Iguana 29 aims to take boating well into the future, since better air and water quality, as well as lower noise levels and restricted construction zones, seem to influence most of our decisions these days. Pontoons might also be a thing of the past in the next couple of years and the lowest possible emissions and noise seem to be the winners of any competition between manufacturers – especially if we are referring to vessels.

Iguana Yachts is well known for producing the most advanced amphibious boat ever, but the new E-Iguana 29 aims to be even better, at least for the environment, an electric amphibious boat with an admissible total weight of up to 4,5 tonnes. With zero local emissions and as noisy as a whisper, this stunning boat can be enjoyed for up to 110 minutes, with a charging time of 6 hours.

The E-Iguana 29 has been undergoing intensive internal and customer trials since 2015, with the unique Active Thermal Management (ATM) allowing the battery cells feature a patented casing that is constantly flushed with liquid.

Technically, this amphibious boat is based on heavy-duty electric motors that use efficient three-phase drives with a power output of 22 kW, and these extremely durable motors are especially suitable for the most rugged environments. There’s no official word on top speeds or pricing yet, but that’s beside the point when we are trying to keep Mother Nature fresh and clean all the time.