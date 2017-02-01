The Dubai Harbour Project Will Blow Your Mind & Budget

Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has just announced the development of Dubai Harbour, a new, fantastic waterfront destination that will feature the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s largest marina, among many other incredible features.

The ultra luxurious waterfront project, located on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, will be developed by Dubai’s leading holding company Meraas. Taking nearly four years to complete, the Dubai Harbour Project will cover 20 million square feet and it will include a 1,400 berth marina, as well as a cruise ship port and terminal.

There’s also a shopping mall, covering 3.5 million square feet, an events arena, several luxurious residential buildings, hotels, offices, retail stores, public service facilities, restaurants and cafes and top it all off, this stunning project will include a ravishing building called the Dubai Lighthouse.

The project represents a unique and innovative addition to the region’s tourism landscape, set to enhance the city’s profile as a magnet for wealth and investments. Accessible by land, sea and air, this location will come with a pedestrian bridge with a jogging and cycling track which connect it to Palm Jumeirah.

The Dubai Harbour Project will also feature water stations meant to offer direct access to the buildings. as well as a high-quality, internal transportation network that will be connected to the road grid and monorail system.

The 1,400-berth marina will offer world-class services and maintenance facilities for boat owners from all over the world, while the project’s various luxury facilities and entertainment, leisure, and retail offerings, will make sure you’ll have an unforgettable experience here.

The residential offerings, including waterfront villas and lavish houses, will be complemented by a wide selection of retail outlets, restaurants, and cafes.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus